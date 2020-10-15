Panthers RB Mike Davis: ‘Stop disrespecting Christian McCaffrey’

Panthers running back Mike Davis has been the feel-good story for the franchise so far this season. Since starter Christian McCaffrey went on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, Davis has balled out at a level exactly nobody saw coming. Heading into Week 6, Davis leads the NFL in broken tackles and is ranked as the second-best running back in the league according to Pro Football Focus’ grades.

Some fans are now suggesting McCaffrey is unnecessary and that the team should trade him. Davis is having none of it. On Twitter last night, he said people need to stop disrespecting McCaffrey.

Y’all gotta stop disrespecting Cmac — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 14, 2020





It’s unfortunate that a lot of fans see players as expendable as soon as they get injured. Following yesterday’s news that defensive tackle Kawann Short will undergo another season-ending surgery on his shoulder, our Facebook comments were flooded with suggestions that the team should cut him as soon as possible.

Folks need to remember that McCaffrey was by far the most productive running back in the NFL last season. He was also off to a strong start this year before his injury. McCaffrey still ranks in the top 10 in broken tackles even though he hasn’t played the last three games.

The challenge for the Panthers when McCaffrey comes back is to to keep their offense unpredictable and find a way to continue using Davis while also working McCaffrey back into the mix.

Related