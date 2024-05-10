Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks talks about his recovery from ACL tear

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is grateful to be where he is right now—even if it isn’t on a football field.

The team’s second-round pick, who is still recovering from an ACL tear, will not be participating in rookie minicamp this weekend. He did, however, take some questions following Friday’s outing, and was asked how he’ll adjust in his transition to the pros.

“For me, just to learn from ’em,” Brooks said of Carolina’s veterans. “To take all the little stuff that people need to know about the game. And for me, there’s always stuff to prove. But for me, I just need to get healthy, learn the playbook and do what I need to do—just get healthy and get right for the season.”

Brooks is getting healthy from the knee injury that halted an impressive 2023 campaign. Before going out in November, the standout University of Texas back rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 11 games.

He was later asked about the challenges of his recovery.

“You gotta be mentally tough more than anything,” Brooks said. “Physically, obviously, it gets better. Mentally, it gets better. But for me, it was more mentally. As far as rehab, it’s just the mental part of it that’s the hardest part to get through.

“But I feel like it’s a blessing in disguise. God tested me. He’s making me a tougher person. But I’m still just blessed to be here, even regarding my situation.”

The 20-year-old has previously stated that he expects to be ready to go by training camp.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire