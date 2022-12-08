Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman gets back to practice on Thursday

Wednesday wasn’t a usual rest day for Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman, as his absence from the opening Week 14 practice was attributed to a foot issue. But, it seems like he’s ready to kick that problem to the curb.

The Panthers’ leading rusher returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. Foreman told reporters yesterday that he’s “95 percent” certain that he’ll play in Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Not as lucky was linebacker Cory Littleton, who missed a second straight session. He was not active for Week 12’s victory over the Denver Broncos due to his ankle injury.

Here’s Thursday’s report in full:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status LB Cory Littleton Ankle DNP DNP RB D’Onta Foreman Foot DNP Limited DE Brian Burns Knee Limited Full OT Ikem Ekwonu Knee Limited Limited DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle Limited Limited DT Matt Ioannidis Calf Limited Limited TE Giovanni Ricci Neck Limited Full S Xavier Woods Knee Limited Limited LB Chandler Wooten Illness DNP OT Taylor Moton Rest DNP

