Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman gets back to practice on Thursday
Wednesday wasn’t a usual rest day for Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman, as his absence from the opening Week 14 practice was attributed to a foot issue. But, it seems like he’s ready to kick that problem to the curb.
The Panthers’ leading rusher returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. Foreman told reporters yesterday that he’s “95 percent” certain that he’ll play in Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Not as lucky was linebacker Cory Littleton, who missed a second straight session. He was not active for Week 12’s victory over the Denver Broncos due to his ankle injury.
Here’s Thursday’s report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
DNP
DNP
RB D’Onta Foreman
Foot
DNP
Limited
DE Brian Burns
Knee
Limited
Full
OT Ikem Ekwonu
Knee
Limited
Limited
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
Limited
Limited
DT Matt Ioannidis
Calf
Limited
Limited
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
Limited
Full
S Xavier Woods
Knee
Limited
Limited
LB Chandler Wooten
Illness
DNP
OT Taylor Moton
Rest
DNP
