Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman gets back to practice on Thursday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Wednesday wasn’t a usual rest day for Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman, as his absence from the opening Week 14 practice was attributed to a foot issue. But, it seems like he’s ready to kick that problem to the curb.

The Panthers’ leading rusher returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. Foreman told reporters yesterday that he’s “95 percent” certain that he’ll play in Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Not as lucky was linebacker Cory Littleton, who missed a second straight session. He was not active for Week 12’s victory over the Denver Broncos due to his ankle injury.

Here’s Thursday’s report in full:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Cory Littleton

Ankle

DNP

DNP

RB D’Onta Foreman

Foot

DNP

Limited

DE Brian Burns

Knee

Limited

Full

OT Ikem Ekwonu

Knee

Limited

Limited

DB Myles Hartsfield

Ankle

Limited

Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis

Calf

Limited

Limited

TE Giovanni Ricci

Neck

Limited

Full

S Xavier Woods

Knee

Limited

Limited

LB Chandler Wooten

Illness

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Rest

DNP

Related

What to expect from Sam Darnold's Week 14 start vs. Seahawks

Panthers LB Frankie Luvu raising awareness for meaningful mission

List

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Seahawks in Week 14

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories