Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman returns to practice on Thursday
The Carolina Panthers ran a tad thin in their backfield during their first practice of Week 9. But their lead dog is back.
After missing Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury, running back D’Onta Foreman returned to full participation on Thursday. Foreman is fresh off a 118-yard rushing performance—his second consecutive one, in fact—in which he amassed a career-high three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.
Fellow rusher Chuba Hubbard—who missed all of last week’s action—was, once again, limited.
Here’s Thursday’s full injury report, which also notes a second straight absence for starting cornerback Donte Jackson:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Concussion
DNP
DNP
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
TE Stephen Sullivan
Illness
DNP
DNP
DE Amaré Barno
Knee
Limited
Limited
RB Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
Limited
Limited
RB D’Onta Foreman
Ankle
DNP
Full
CB Jaycee Horn
Ankle
Limited
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
Full
WR Rashard Higgins
Illness
DNP
S Sam Franklin
Illness
Full
OT Taylor Moton
Rest
DNP
