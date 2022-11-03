Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman returns to practice on Thursday

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers ran a tad thin in their backfield during their first practice of Week 9. But their lead dog is back.

After missing Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury, running back D’Onta Foreman returned to full participation on Thursday. Foreman is fresh off a 118-yard rushing performance—his second consecutive one, in fact—in which he amassed a career-high three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fellow rusher Chuba Hubbard—who missed all of last week’s action—was, once again, limited.

Here’s Thursday’s full injury report, which also notes a second straight absence for starting cornerback Donte Jackson:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

S Juston Burris

Concussion

DNP

DNP

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

TE Stephen Sullivan

Illness

DNP

DNP

DE Amaré Barno

Knee

Limited

Limited

RB Chuba Hubbard

Ankle

Limited

Limited

RB D’Onta Foreman

Ankle

DNP

Full

CB Jaycee Horn

Ankle

Limited

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

Full

WR Rashard Higgins

Illness

DNP

S Sam Franklin

Illness

Full

OT Taylor Moton

Rest

DNP

Related

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday's practice with new look

Panthers aren't committing to PJ Walker as starter for rest of 2022 season

List

Panthers fans react to team's quiet trade deadline

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories