Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman returns to practice on Thursday

The Carolina Panthers ran a tad thin in their backfield during their first practice of Week 9. But their lead dog is back.

After missing Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury, running back D’Onta Foreman returned to full participation on Thursday. Foreman is fresh off a 118-yard rushing performance—his second consecutive one, in fact—in which he amassed a career-high three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fellow rusher Chuba Hubbard—who missed all of last week’s action—was, once again, limited.

Here’s Thursday’s full injury report, which also notes a second straight absence for starting cornerback Donte Jackson:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status S Juston Burris Concussion DNP DNP CB Donte Jackson Ankle DNP DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Illness DNP DNP DE Amaré Barno Knee Limited Limited RB Chuba Hubbard Ankle Limited Limited RB D’Onta Foreman Ankle DNP Full CB Jaycee Horn Ankle Limited Limited LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited Full WR Rashard Higgins Illness DNP S Sam Franklin Illness Full OT Taylor Moton Rest DNP

