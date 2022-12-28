Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

On Saturday, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman led the charge for some franchise history. And for his efforts, he’s now made a little history of his own.

The fifth-year rusher has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Christmas Eve outing in the team’s 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions. This is the first such honor for Foreman—as a member of either conference—and the first Offensive Player of the Week nod for a Panther since quarterback Cam Newton earned one in Week 7 of the 2018 campaign.

Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. He was the driving force behind Carolina’s 320 rushing yards and 570 total yards of offense—both franchise records for a single game.

Since taking over as the Panthers’ lead running back in Week 7, Foreman has amassed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL (774)—behind only Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders (1,049) and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans (1,021).

