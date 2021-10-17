Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard scores first NFL touchdown

With Christian McCaffrey now on the injured reserve and set to miss at least the next three weeks, it’s definitely time for Chuba Hubbard to shine for the Carolina Panthers. So put on those sunglasses.

On Sunday, the rookie punched in his first NFL touchdown in the Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Hubbard’s 2-yard run into the end zone helped give the Panthers a 7-3 lead in response to an early interception from quarterback Sam Darnold.

This was special. Chuba Hubbard's first NFL TD! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/MNlkL0LISC — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 17, 2021

Hubbard’s score was set up by a fumble recovery by linebacker Haason Reddick on the preceding possession from Minnesota. Cornerback A.J. Bouye forced the loose ball on wideout Justin Jefferson at the Vikings’ 40-yard line. Reddick picked up the rock for a 22-yard return to the 18-yard line.

Fellow rookie Shi Smith also cashed in on a nice play of his own during the drive. Smith, who is active for the first time in his pro career, took a 16-yard catch-and-run to get Carolina up to the 2-yard line.

Related