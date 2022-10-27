Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard out of practice for 2nd straight day

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

For the second straight day, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was held out of practice due to an ankle injury. The second-year rusher sustained the setback towards the end of Week 7’s stunning upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—an outing in which he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

As a bit of insurance, the Panthers signed undrafted rookie rusher John Lovett back to their practice squad. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe was released to make room for the addition.

Here’s Thursday’s injury report in its entirety:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Illness

DNP

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Illness

DNP

Full

DT Daviyon Nixon

Illness

DNP

Limited

G Michael Jordan

Personal

DNP

Full

RB Chuba Hubbard

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis

Concussion

Limited

Limited

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

LB Arron Mosby

Hamstring

Limited

Full

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

S Sean Chandler

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

DB Myles Hartsfield

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

CB Jaycee Horn

Ribs

Limited

Limited

LB Cory Littleton

Groin

Limited

Limited

G Austin Corbett

Knee

Limited

Related

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield will be available in Week 8 vs. Falcons

Panthers C Pat Elflein to undergo season-ending surgery

List

Panthers jump up in power rankings after Week 7 win over Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories