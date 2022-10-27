Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard out of practice for 2nd straight day
For the second straight day, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was held out of practice due to an ankle injury. The second-year rusher sustained the setback towards the end of Week 7’s stunning upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—an outing in which he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
As a bit of insurance, the Panthers signed undrafted rookie rusher John Lovett back to their practice squad. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe was released to make room for the addition.
Here’s Thursday’s injury report in its entirety:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Illness
DNP
DNP
OT Taylor Moton
Illness
DNP
Full
DT Daviyon Nixon
Illness
DNP
Limited
G Michael Jordan
Personal
DNP
Full
RB Chuba Hubbard
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis
Concussion
Limited
Limited
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
Limited
Limited
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
LB Arron Mosby
Hamstring
Limited
Full
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
S Sean Chandler
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
DB Myles Hartsfield
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
CB Jaycee Horn
Ribs
Limited
Limited
LB Cory Littleton
Groin
Limited
Limited
G Austin Corbett
Knee
Limited
Related
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield will be available in Week 8 vs. Falcons
Panthers C Pat Elflein to undergo season-ending surgery
List
Panthers jump up in power rankings after Week 7 win over Buccaneers