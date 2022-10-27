Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard out of practice for 2nd straight day

For the second straight day, Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was held out of practice due to an ankle injury. The second-year rusher sustained the setback towards the end of Week 7’s stunning upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—an outing in which he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

As a bit of insurance, the Panthers signed undrafted rookie rusher John Lovett back to their practice squad. Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe was released to make room for the addition.

Here’s Thursday’s injury report in its entirety:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Illness DNP DNP OT Taylor Moton Illness DNP Full DT Daviyon Nixon Illness DNP Limited G Michael Jordan Personal DNP Full RB Chuba Hubbard Ankle DNP DNP DT Matt Ioannidis Concussion Limited Limited CB Donte Jackson Ankle Limited Limited LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited Limited LB Arron Mosby Hamstring Limited Full WR Laviska Shenault Jr. Hamstring Limited Limited S Sean Chandler Hamstring Limited Limited DB Myles Hartsfield Hamstring Limited Limited CB Jaycee Horn Ribs Limited Limited LB Cory Littleton Groin Limited Limited G Austin Corbett Knee Limited

