Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard could be a bad matchup for soft Saints run defense

It’s taken some time for the Carolina Panthers to figure out what they have in Chuba Hubbard — the young running back was a non-factor when the New Orleans Saints took down the Panthers back in Week 2, totaling just two carries for 16 yards on the evening. But he should be in line for a heavier workload during Sunday’s rematch, which is bad news for a soft Saints run defense.

Hubbard just put up 104 rushing yards with a pair of touchdown runs on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ top-10 run defense. A week earlier, he ran for 45 yards and another touchdown while gaining 47 receiving yards. He’s emerged as Carolina’s top option in the backfield.

And that could be a problem for New Orleans on Sunday. Look at some of the performances the Saints have allowed to running backs after coming out of their bye week:

Jahmyr Gibbs: 8 carries for 60 rushing yards

David Montgomery: 18 carries for 56 rushing yards and a touchdown

Bijan Robinson: 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown; 3 catches for 32 yards and a touchdown

Tyler Allgeier: 10 carries for 64 yards

Those are just some of the highlights. Dennis Allen’s defense has gotten pushed off the line of scrimmage far too often, not just in the last two games but in the last few years. Their run defense was once known for strong anchors and quick reaction speed to plug gaps and force teams to pass. But it’s been eroded over time and now opposing offenses don’t have any fear when dialing up a run. It’s a big problem.

While the Saints may be favored to defeat the Panthers this week, Hubbard’s rise to prominence and the porous New Orleans defense in front of him gives Carolina an opportunity to at least keep it close, if not try for an upset on the road. The Panthers may have just one win this season but they aren’t an opponent the Saints can afford to overlook. Watch out for No. 30 on Sunday.

