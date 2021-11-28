Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in walking boot after Week 12 loss

There was some hope left in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers before they kicked off in Miami Gardens this afternoon. But as they depart after their nightmarish Week 12 loss, that hope won’t be going back to Charlotte with them.

Part of the reason why could rest in yet another injury to running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey left Sunday’s defeat early due to a bothersome ankle.

That ankle, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, was confined to a walking boot after the game.

Christian McCaffrey is in a walking boot on his left leg. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 28, 2021

Head coach Matt Rhule, obviously, didn’t have an extensive update on the injury during his postgame presser. Rhule told reporters that his star rusher, who finished with 35 yards on 10 rushes against the Miami Dolphins, rolled his ankle and could not return despite his best efforts.

McCaffrey has already missed five games this season due to a strained hamstring. If we add that total to last year’s chunk of an absence, he’s been sidelined in 18 games between 2020 and 2021.

Carolina’s late Week 13 bye will work in McCaffrey’s favor, as long as this latest setback isn’t a serious one.

