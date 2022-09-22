Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: If I took a leak, it’ll end up on the injury report

Hopefully, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey doesn’t have to take any ill-timed bathroom breaks during practice from here on out.

The sixth-year veteran spoke with reporters following this afternoon’s practice—one in which he was noted as a limited participant for on the day’s injury report. McCaffrey—according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com—had experienced some “lingering stiffness” in his ankle following the team’s Week 2 loss to the New York Giants, and was included on Thursday’s listing as a precautionary measure.

But the All-Pro rusher, in his own eloquent way, says he’s just fine ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

“I think at this point—if I went to take a leak during practice, it’ll end up on the report,” he said jokingly. “But I feel great. I’ll be ready to roll.”

After watching their star player miss 23 of a possible 33 games between 2020 and 2021, the Panthers have taken a particularly careful approach with McCaffrey this season. In addition to having rests on Wednesdays, he already surfaced on the Week 1 injury report simply for being scratched on the shin by a cleat.

All, however, is well for McCaffrey—that is, until nature comes calling.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire