Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for Week 11 vs. Lions

Panthers officially ruled out RB Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game against Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2020

The Carolina Panthers will be looking to Mike Davis at running back again this week. Christian McCaffrey has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter at ESPN.

McCaffrey played well the first two games of the season, but he’s been severely limited by injuries ever since. He suffered a high ankle sprain Week 2 against Tampa that put him on IR for the next six games.

McCaffrey returned to the lineup against Kansas City in Week 9 and appeared to be back to normal, posting over 150 yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns. However, late in the game he was tackled while trying to get out of bounds and landed on his shoulder. That kept him out of Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This week’s game against the Lions will be the eighth matchup that McCaffrey has missed so far this year.

Related