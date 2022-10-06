Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey removed from injury report on Thursday
No more bruises, scratches or dings for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey!
Three days ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, McCaffrey was removed from the team’s injury report. After his usual Wednesday off, the star rusher—in what’s obviously a great sign for the struggling Carolina offense—was back at practice in pads and all.
The sixth-year veteran has popped up on the list numerous times thus far. From being cleated on his shin prior to the season opener to sustaining a much more worrisome thigh injury last week, McCaffrey’s status has been one to keep a regular eye on through the first month of the campaign.
Conversely, the Panthers were without two key defensive players during today’s session—linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Xavier Woods. Luvu has been, perhaps, the most impactful defender for the team to this point. And Woods, who has also been quite active, is an even more important piece following Jeremy Chinn’s placement on injured reserve.
Here’s Thursday’s report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
DNP
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Knee
Limited
Full
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Thigh
DNP
DNP
S Xavier Woods
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Shaq Thompson
Knee
Limited
Full
TE Stephen Sullivan
Back
Full
DNP
