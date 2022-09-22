Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey limited on Thursday with ankle injury

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

After his usual rest on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey popped back up on this week’s injury report. But, unfortunately, it wasn’t for the same reason.

Thursday’s listing had McCaffrey as a limited participant in practice due to an ankle injury. According to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, McCaffrey had “lingering stiffness” in his foot following the Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants.

He is still, however, expected to play in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints—as his limited activity was described as a precautionary measure taken by the team.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Rest/ankle

DNP

Limited

CB Donte Jackson

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Achilles

Limited

McCaffrey totaled 19 touches, five more than in the season opener, during this past Sunday’s loss. He turned those opportunities into 128 yards from scrimmage, with 15 carries and four receptions.

