Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey likely to play vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 with a thigh injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited in his practice reps on Friday.

However, there was optimism all week that he would play.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is likely to play, although he likely will not be 100% healthy in doing so.

Schefter also noted that the decision for him to play or not will still come down to pregame warmups.

McCaffrey has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last two games and has 243 total rushing yards and a touchdown on 4.9 yards per attempt. He also has 10 receptions for 57 yards, giving him 300 total yards from scrimmage.

Last season against the Cardinals, he had 95 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards on 10 catches in the Panthers’ 34-10 win.

