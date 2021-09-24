Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey leaves Thursday night game vs. Texans with hamstring injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.

The injury appeared to happen on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter in which there was no contact. After the play, McCaffrey left the field, went into the blue medical tent and was later ruled out of the game. McCaffrey's night ends with 31 yards rushing on seven carries, plus two receptions for 9 yards receiving.

It is a frustrating development for McCaffrey and the Panthers after the running back endured an injury-plagued 2020 season. The 2019 All-Pro missed all but three games last season with a number of ailments, including a high ankle sprain, shoulder and quadriceps injuries.

Christian McCaffrey played a little over a quarter in the Panthers' game against the Texans on Thursday night.

McCaffrey posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018-19, including 1,005 yards receiving in 2019. McCaffrey has 46 touchdowns in 54 games played in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christian McCaffrey out of Panthers-Texans game with hamstring injury