Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey heads ‘inactives’ vs. Steelers

This should come as no surprise, so hopefully you’re not disappointed, Carolina Panthers fans. But running back Christian McCaffrey will not see any action in tonight’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Again, this isn’t flying in out of left field. Head coach Matt Rhule was quite clear regarding his superstar rusher’s status, saying he wants to “save those hits for the season” instead of adding any preseason mileage.

Per the team, a handful of other players will not suit up due to injury. That group includes running backs Trenton Cannon, Reggie Bonnafon and Rodney Smith, linebacker Josh Bynes and safety Kenny Robinson. This could be a damaging hit for Robinson, in particular, who was vying for a spot in the secondary before leaving last week’s contest with a knee injury.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes was also spotted out of uniform. He had just ditched the arm sling he sported following a shoulder injury earlier in the week.

The expected starters for tonight, which should look very much like Week 1’s lineup, are as follows:

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Chuba Hubbard

WR: DJ Moore

WR: Robby Anderson

TE: Dan Arnold

TE: Ian Thomas

LT: Cameron Erving

LG: Pat Elflein

C: Matt Paradis

RG: John Miller

RT: Taylor Moton

DE: Brian Burns

DT: Derrick Browns

DT: Da’Quan Jones

DE: Morgan Fox

SLB: Shaq Thompson

MLB: Jermaine Carter Jr.

WLB: Haason Reddick

CB: Donte Jackson

CB: Jaycee Horn

SS: Jeremy Chinn

FS: Juston Burris