Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey getting MRI on foot/ankle today

Tim Weaver

Week 2 in the NFL was highlighted by a sensational duel between Cam Newton and Russell Wilson on Sunday Night Football and a slew of injuries to high-profile players. Yesterday, Saquon Barkley, Drew Lock, Davante Adams, Malik Hooker, Anthony Barr and pretty much the entire 49ers roster all got injured at some point.

The Panthers were not immune from the trend. After Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown of the day against the Buccaneers, he left the game with an ankle injury and he did not return. Today, he’s getting an MRI on his foot/ankle to see what the damage is.


Related

Winners and losers from the Panthers' 31-17 loss to Buccaneers