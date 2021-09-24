Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss a few weeks with hamstring injury

#Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks, sources say, as the team continues to run tests on his hamstring injury suffered last night. IR is not the plan as of now. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is the next man up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appears to have avoided a significant hamstring injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McCaffrey is expected to miss only “a few weeks,” and while tests are on-going, the Panthers are not currently planning to place him on injured reserve.

McCaffrey left Thursday night’s win over the Houston Texans in the first half. He carried seven times for 31 yards and caught two passes for nine yards before exiting in the second quarter of the 24-9 victory.

Not placing McCaffrey on injured reserve gives the star running back a chance to return and play within the next three weeks. Players can be designated to return after three weeks on injured reserve, so the team clearly feels his recovery timeline is shorter.

Without McCaffrey on Thursday night, the Panthers gave rookie running back Chuba Hubbard 11 carries. He gained 52 rushing yards while also catching three passes for 27 yards.

The undefeated Panthers play the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings over the next three weeks.

Related

Panthers injury update: RB Christian McCaffrey out with hamstring injury

List