Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey active vs. Cardinals in Week 4
Rejoice, Carolina Panthers fans and frustrated fantasy football owners! Christian McCaffrey is a go.
The Week 4 inactives for Sunday’s matchup between the Panthers and Arizona Cardinals have now been released, and the sixth-year running back is not among them. McCaffrey, who is dealing with a quad injury, had been listed as questionable for the outing on the final injury report.
Some real concerns about his status arose on Thursday, which marked the first time all season where he missed consecutive team practices. He would, however, jump back into Friday’s session as a limited participant.
Prior to getting the thumbs up this afternoon, McCaffrey told reporters that he was ready to roll.
“I feel great. I feel great,” he said on Friday. “Just part of the deal. Ya know, play with some stuff every once in a while. But, feel great.”
Here’s, however, who is on that inactive list:
DE Amaré Barno
RB Raheem Blackshear
DT Phil Hoskins
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
OL Cade Mays
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
And here’s out for Arizona:
WR A.J. Green
RB Keaontay Ingram
DL Rashard Lawrence
LB Jesse Luketa
LB Myjai Sanders
OL Lecitus Smith
LB Ezekiel Turner
