Panthers ranked as bottom-5 defense going into 2024 season

Yeah, we know what you’re probably thinking after reading the title of this post.

How can a defense that allowed the fourth-fewest yards last season be considered one of the very worst going into the next season? Crazy, right?

Well, not according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.

Holder recently ranked what he believes to be the five worst defenses ahead of the 2024 campaign. In as the third-worst unit is that of the Carolina Panthers, who haven’t had one of their very best defenders on the field much:

With most of the attention placed on quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers’ offensive struggles last season, the fact that their defense allowed the fourth-most points per game (24.5) was often overlooked. A big reason for that is cornerback Jaycee Horn only participated in six games.

Horn has been good when on the field during his three-year career; however, injuries have plagued the 2021 first-rounder since he entered the NFL, as he’s missed more games than he’s played in (29 to 22). So at this stage, the South Carolina product can’t be trusted to stay healthy enough to help Carolina’s defense turn things around in the fall.

Also mentioned are the losses of outside linebackers Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Yetur-Gross Matos, the group’s three top sack getters of 2023. And while the Panthers are trying to replace that production with free-agent signees Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, Holder doesn’t believe the new pass rushers will be as effective with a lack of other big-time talent around them.

We must also consider Carolina’s lack of big-time plays in 2023. The Panthers ranked last in both sacks (27) and takeaways (11) this past season.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire