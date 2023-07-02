Panthers ranked 7th-most forgettable NFL team

Today, July 2, is national “I Forgot Day.” So if you weren’t aware, then it seems you’re already celebrating!

To continue our celebration, the folks over at US Betting Report recently set out to find which NFL teams are most commonly unknown or forgotten. They did so by analyzing the results of Sporcle’s “NFL Teams Quiz,” which gives users six minutes to name all 32 of the league’s franchises.

Their findings are as follows:

Hey, the Panthers may be 26th, but being higher than the reigning Super Bowl champs ain’t bad, right?

Also, maybe we can’t blame Chosen Anderson (or Robby, not Robbie, Anderson at the time) for not knowing what the heck Sir Purr is.

