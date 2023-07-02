Panthers ranked 7th-most forgettable NFL team

Today, July 2, is national “I Forgot Day.” So if you weren’t aware, then it seems you’re already celebrating!

To continue our celebration, the folks over at US Betting Report recently set out to find which NFL teams are most commonly unknown or forgotten. They did so by analyzing the results of Sporcle’s “NFL Teams Quiz,” which gives users six minutes to name all 32 of the league’s franchises.

Their findings are as follows:

Rank

Team

Percentage of people who remembered the team

1

New England Patriots

94.6

2

New York Giants

93.5

3

New York Jets

93.5

4

Dallas Cowboys

91.7

5

Miami Dolphins

91.5

6

Green Bay Packers

90.9

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

89.3

8

Philadelphia Eagles

88.7

9

San Francisco 49ers

88.6

10

Chicago Bears

88.0

11

Seattle Seahawks

87.6

12

Las Vegas Raiders

87.3

13

Minnesota Vikings

87.2

14

Washington Commanders

86.8

15

Cleveland Browns

86.6

16

Houston Texans

86.0

17

Baltimore Ravens

85.7

18

New Orleans Saints

85.3

19

Indianapolis Colts

85.3

20

Los Angeles Chargers

85.1

21

Denver Broncos

84.7

22

Detroit Lions

84.6

23

Cincinnati Bengals

84.2

24

Arizona Cardinals

84.1

25

Atlanta Falcons

83.9

26

Carolina Panthers

83.5

27

Buffalo Bills

83.1

28

Tennessee Titans

82.7

29

Jacksonville Jaguars

82.6

30

Los Angeles Rams

82.2

31

Kansas City Chiefs

81.4

32

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

81.1

Hey, the Panthers may be 26th, but being higher than the reigning Super Bowl champs ain’t bad, right?

Also, maybe we can’t blame Chosen Anderson (or Robby, not Robbie, Anderson at the time) for not knowing what the heck Sir Purr is.

