Panthers and Rangers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -159, Rangers +133; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers are in a 1-1 series tie in the third round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

Florida is 52-24-6 overall and 30-15-2 at home. The Panthers are 29-6-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

New York is 55-23-4 overall and 29-13-4 in road games. The Rangers have a 26-12-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 26 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.