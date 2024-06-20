Panthers raise prices for Game 6 watch party as team tries to clinch Stanley Cup in Edmonton

The Florida Panthers are once again holding a watch party at Amerant Bank Arena as the team attempts to clinch the Stanley Cup in Edmonton.

But if you want to sit in the lower bowl, the price of admission has gone up significantly from the first two Stanley Cup Final watch parties.

The price for the lower bowl: $40.

Seating in the upper bowl will remain $10, which was the price to get in the door for Games 3 and 4.

Puck drop for Game 6 is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series with the Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation. The ticket price includes parking. Discounted food and beverages will be available at the arena.

The Panthers saw turnout for the watch parties increase significantly game over game.

For Game 3, the entire lower bowl was filled and the team opened the upper bowl for overflow seating.

For Game 4, Florida’s first chance to clinch the series, the entire arena was sold out.

Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here or visiting FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.