Panthers work out quarterback Luis Perez

With most teams about to embark on training camp, there’s a lot of tire-kicking around the league this week.

The Panthers are looking at extra arms.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Panthers are working out quarterback Luis Perez Monday.

Perez played in the AAF, and spent a month of the offseason with the Eagles. He was previously in Rams camp.

The Panthers have starter Cam Newton coming back from shoulder surgery, and they drafted Will Grier in the third round as their backup of the future. They also have Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen on the roster.