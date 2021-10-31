Panthers QB Sam Darnold suffers concussion, could miss Week 9 vs. Patriots

Panthers QB Sam Darnold could miss Week 9 vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots might not see Sam Darnold when they visit the Carolina Panthers next week.

The Panthers quarterback took a big hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Atlanta Falcons and exited with a concussion. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game and replaced under center by P.J. Walker.

Sam Darnold took a hit 😳

Darnold completed 13 of his 29 passes for 129 yards and rushed for 66 yards prior to the injury. Carolina was able to finish the job vs. Atlanta, escaping with a 19-13 win to improve to 4-4 on the campaign.

The ex-New York Jets signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring throughout the week as the Patriots will take on the Panthers next Sunday. If Darnold can't suit up, it'll likely be Walker at QB for Carolina.