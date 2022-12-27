Panthers QB Sam Darnold inspires hope with Week 16 performance

Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers may be the NFL’s version of the Paul Rudd “Hey, look at us” meme. Because who would’ve thought they’d be here?

Well, not us (and not you either), as the Panthers are now 3-1 with Darnold starting under center and just two more wins away from an NFC South title. And the latest of those triumphs came on Christmas Eve, where the fifth-year quarterback posted his highest passer rating as a Panther (121.4) yet in a 37-23 victory.

Overall, the offense has clicked very well with him at the helm—which is a testament to the surprising stability he’s brought to a position that sorely lacked it. This seems like a far cry from the 2021 Darnold, the embattled signal caller who shrunk back into the turnover-prone New York Jets bust we saw prior to his arrival in Carolina.

Against the Detroit Lions in Week 16, Darnold showed off his live arm and athletic ability—zipping in tight passes off play action as well as cashing in on read options with his legs. He ended up completing 15 of his 22 throws for a season-high 250 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 more yards and another score on the ground.

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo clearly felt more comfortable with his quarterback—who has yet to commit a single turnover—and showed that with his more creative play calling. If Darnold and McAdoo can continue to click and grow together, the two may be helping host a playoff game pretty soon.

Darnold’s Week 16 grade: A

