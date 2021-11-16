Panthers QB Sam Darnold the innocent victim of Eli Manning’s hilarious MNF flub

You would think it’d be easy to tell the difference between Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

One plays on defense and one plays on offense.

One goes after quarterbacks and one is a quarterback.

One is good and one is not.

Someone might want to get Eli Manning up to speed, or at least help him out with the proper pronunciations of their surnames.

During their “Manningcast” of Monday night’s NFC west showdown between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, the two-time Super Bowl champion made a little whoopsies on a call. When attempting to refer to Donald, Manning actually says “Darnold.”

And Peyton, of course, would only feast on the blunder like any annoying big brother would.

Eli: "You might want to block Aaron Darnold." Peyton: "Or Donald. Either one." Eli: "They thought he was Darnold. That's why they didn't block him. If they knew he was Donald they would've blocked him." Ouch. pic.twitter.com/KXqK5mV1ar — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2021

We don’t have any confirmation as to Eli’s thoughts on Sam as a quarterback, but he apparently wouldn’t think much of him as a defensive lineman.

