Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on Broncos, not 2023

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold hasn’t taken an actual in-game snap in 89 days. And if we disregard preseason play, that number gets pushed back to 229.

Nonetheless, he’s getting pushed back up into a starting role on Sunday—and he’s ready for it.

On Tuesday, Darnold was named the team’s starter for their upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos. And following Wednesday’s practice, he told reporters he’s worried about taking his opportunities one step at a time.

“Right now, I’m not focused on the future,” Darnold said when asked what he envisions for himself beyond 2022. “I think, for me, it’s really focusing on this Broncos defense. If I look too far in the future or think about what things could look like for me next year, I’d be doing this team and this organization a disservice.”

An offseason acquisition from the New York Jets last spring, Darnold got his Panthers career off to a sizzling start in 2021. The 2018 third overall pick led Carolina to a 3-0 mark—chalking up 888 passing yards, six total touchdowns and just one interception in the process.

But, the bottom quickly fell out. The next 14 weeks saw Darnold toss six touchdowns to 12 interceptions, with a shoulder fracture sprinkled in, and the Panthers go 1-8 over his final nine appearances.

So, in an improbable development, Darnold will get a chance to prove something this weekend in an attempt to breathe some life back into his NFL career—whether he’s thinking about it or not.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire