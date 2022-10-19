Panthers QB Sam Darnold designated to return from IR

Who would have ever thought Sam Darnold could be a sight for sore eyes anymore?

Well, that was the case for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday afternoon, as the fifth-year quarterback hit the practice field following a six-week absence. So that, of course, means Darnold has now been officially designated to return from injured reserve.

Sam Darnold returns to practice today, designated to return from IR pic.twitter.com/hXI0vNLAcC — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 19, 2022

He landed there prior to the start of the regular season, after Buffalo Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him in the team’s exhibition finale on Aug. 26. Darnold, who was carted away into the locker room that evening, would later be diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

Now that he’s gotten the clearance to join in on practice sessions again, the 25-year-old will have 21 days to be shifted over to the active 53-man roster. The Panthers can choose activate Darnold—as well as defensive tackle Bravvion Roy, who was also designated to return from IR—at any time during the three-week window.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire