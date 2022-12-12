Panthers QB Sam Darnold deserves props after another smooth outing

Another week meant another start for an apparently rejuvenated Sam Darnold. And another start for Darnold led to another win for the Carolina Panthers.

His numbers won’t tell you a whole bunch—as he completed 14 of his 24 throws for only 120 yards and a touchdown. Nonetheless, the fifth-year quarterback—who played a complement rather than a detriment—was key in the team’s 30-24 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

For one, his early success through the air allowed the Panthers to grind out the rest of the second half like they know how. His touchdown toss to wide receiver Shi Smith in the first quarter spotted Carolina a quick 10-0 edge and helped give way to a run-heavy approach throughout the afternoon—one that amassed 223 yards and two more scores.

Darnold, additionally, was able to keep himself poised and free of the fatal turnover. Instead of taking a risk, like he would’ve done in 2021, his decisions to just throw broken plays out of bounds kept the Panthers in control.

It is notable how much Darnold has progressed in this manner, as he was quite prone to the “YOLO ball” approach in years past. So rather than trying to make a play when it wasn’t there, he trusted his coaching staff and defense to take the next steps.

He was able to draw out a couple of nice balls in his limited attempts, including the smooth chuck towards the end zone for Smith. He made great use of his legs as well, avoiding pressure multiple times and adding to the running game with 30 yards of his own.

Although he is being used sparingly by offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, Darnold is looking like a different quarterback thus far. He’s seemingly growing more comfortable by the drive and allowing the ground-and-pound identity of the offense to carry the unit.

If he can keep this up, he could help lead this team straight into the postseason. Only time will tell if he can develop further and take the next step we’ve all been waiting for.

Darnold’s grade for Week 14: B-

Story continues

Related

Panthers control their own destiny in NFC South after Week 14 win Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks praises players for performing through 'tank'

List

Panthers fans react to Week 14's upset win over Seahawks

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire