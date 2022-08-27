Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off vs. Bills with apparent ankle injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Darnold
    Sam Darnold
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Corral
    Matt Corral
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baker Mayfield
    Baker Mayfield
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As far as their long-term health had gone, the Carolina Panthers were getting out of summer action relatively unscathed. But that pesky bug bit down quite a few times during the team’s preseason finale.

The first victim was defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who left with an oblique injury. The second and third victims, kicker Zane Gonzalez and tight/fullback Giovanni Ricci, both succumbed to groin injuries.

Quarterback Sam Darnold would then become the fourth, after his foot got caught up under Buffalo Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer. Darnold’s ankle quite clearly rolled under the 290-pound lineman, causing the fifth-year passer to stay down on the turf and await the cart.

This is just the latest unfortunate development for Darnold’s 2022 campaign. On Monday, the team announced Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback—taking the job away from the 25-year-old.

Carolina already lost one of its backups in rookie Matt Corral, who was placed on the season-ending injured reserve just a few days ago with a Lisfranc injury. PJ Walker, who may now be the only piece of depth left behind Mayfield, came out in relief of Darnold.

Related

WATCH: Baker Mayfield finds Shi Smith for 2nd Panthers TD strike

WATCH: Baker Mayfield throws 1st TD pass with Panthers

List

4 Panthers roster bubble players to watch in preseason finale vs. Bills

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories