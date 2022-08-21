Panthers’ QB questions remain after loss to New England. Here are four takeaways

Carolina quarterback PJ Walker didn’t anticipate going back into the Panthers’ second preseason game Friday night.

The team’s plan was for Walker to start both the first and third quarters, while rookie quarterback Matt Corral played the second and fourth.

With their team trailing 13-10 with 3:41 to play, Walker watched from the sideline as New England Patriots defenders swarmed his co-starter. Recalling his third-quarter interception, Walker related to Corral helplessly navigating a chaotic pocket.

The Panthers’ quarterbacks were hit, sacked or hurried a combined 21 times by a mix of the Patriots’ starters and backups at Gillette Stadium during their second game of the 2022 preseason.

Walker watched as Corral tumbled to the turf after a Patriots defender stepped on his foot deep in Carolina’s end zone — a painful footnote on a night better than Corral’s one-completion NFL debut, but far from a “he’s got next” proclamation.

Walker returned to the contest with 1:46 remaining and a Herculean task of traveling 90 yards to win the game. The Panthers’ offense had gained only 150 yards before that. Carolina finished without an offensive touchdown.

As the likely odd man out of Carolina’s crowded quarterback room, Friday served as an audition for Walker to show other teams why they should either sign him or trade for him.

Instead, the Panthers third-string offensive line allowed the Patriots to bombard Walker, blowing assignments and forcing the former XFL star to play hero ball. Walker committed two more turnovers (an interception and strip-sack fumble in his end zone) on back-to-back offensive plays.

“Two bad throws that got away from me,” Walker said. “With the situation that I’m in, I cannot afford to have those bad plays.”

Any trade value Walker had is on life support, though he may have been gifted some extra time on the roster after an MRI Saturday morning revealed Corral suffered a Lisfranc ligament tear in his foot.

That’s one thing we learned from Friday night’s loss. Here are three more:

The Panthers should put Matt Corral on IR

Corral left the locker room in a walking boot, and was diagnosed Saturday with a Lisfranc ligament tear.

After two games, 24 pass attempts and a 42% completion percentage, it’s clear the rookie is every bit of the developmental project that Carolina whispered post-draft.

There should be no rush for Corral to play a regular-season game. After Wednesday’s practice, Baker Mayfield said he is spending pointed time with Corral because he understands the difficulties of transition from a no-huddle college offense to an NFL system.

Corral simply isn’t ready. Despite Walker’s three-turnover outing, he’s still a pro-level quarterback capable of winning in a pinch. His 2-0 record is the best of any Panthers quarterback in the Matt Rhule era.

If the team wants to keep three quarterbacks then stashing Corral on IR makes sense. It protects Walker from waivers. Corral would have to miss at least four games before the team would have to decide whether to activate him to the main roster or keep him on IR. Corral would rehab at the team facility while still working closely with the other quarterbacks and coaches.

Linebacker Brandon Smith showing promise

Carolina drafted linebacker Brandon Smith knowing it needed help at linebacker.

In Shaq Thompson’s absence, Smith is playing more first-team reps than anticipated and has had back-to-back impressive preseason performances. Against New England, he recorded a sack, three total tackles and allowed only one catch for 8 yards. Pro Football Focus rated him a 79.1 grade, highest of any Panthers defender.

“Brandon is really coming on for us,” Rhule said. “In terms of today, I saw him running around being physically striking. We know what a great athlete he is. It’s about his ability to play in the box and what he can do. So I’m anxious to watch the tape and see more of the finer details.”

The team drafted Smith knowing it needs to pair Thompson with a running mate. But signing Cory Littleton and Damien Wilson it delegated Smith to a special teams contributor. He’ll help there and perhaps earn some opportunities until Thompson is healthy.

Against Washington, Smith recorded a pass breakup and a special teams tackle.

Where is Terrace Marshall?

This will be a critical week for second-year receiver Terrace Marshall. The LSU product hasn’t practiced in several weeks due to a lower-leg injury. Carolina is searching for a more than reliable No. 3 receiver behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson.

Carolina is starting to see injuries pile up. Marshall did not play Friday, though the team was hopeful he would. He has been battling a lower-leg injury for three weeks.

“We need Terrace to start practicing,” Rhule said. “We need him to step up. We need Terrace to get back because he was having a great camp until he got hurt.”

Sounds like Rhule wants Marshall out there. We’ll see if he practices this week ahead of the team’s final preseason game Friday against Buffalo.