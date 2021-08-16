Panthers QB P.J. Walker’s preseason TD pass wasn’t supposed to happen

Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker has had quite the pro football journey. The Colts signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Temple, and he bounced off and back on the practice squad until he was released in 2019. A good word from Andrew Luck to Luck’s father Oliver, Commissioner of the reborn XFL, had the Houston Roughnecks signing Walker in time for the 2020 season. Walker led the XFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns before COVID shut the league down in March, 2020. The Panthers took a flyer on Walker with a new contract — a move that would reunite him with head coach Matt Rhule, Walker’s head coach at Temple from 2013 through 2016.

In his 2021 preseason debut, Walker showed both good and bad. While he forced a couple throws he probably shouldn’t have made, he also showed a nice ability to improvise and make big plays outside the pocket to evade pressure. There was the 60-yard throw to receiver Terrace Marshall, but for the purposes of this story, let’s focus on Walker’s touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble with 1:56 left in the first half.

P.J. Walker is fun to watch 😤pic.twitter.com/02VMT5Bi2r — James Fragoza (@JamesFragoza) August 15, 2021

A nice Mahomes-esque dart to his target after rolling out of pressure. No doubt about that. But in the structure of the drive, that play was not supposed to happen.

According to Rhule, Walker wasn’t supposed to snap the ball at all — the idea was to try and draw the Colts’ defense offside.

“I heard a whole bunch of things in my headset, and I heard him yelling from the sideline,” Walker said of Rhule.

Once the play was run, receiver Omar Bayless was supposed to be Walker’s target, but Walker saw Tremble as the guy who would get him six points.

“It worked,” Walker recalled. “I saw Omar’s guy stopped covering him, and once he broke in, I saw Tommy running full speed across the field, and he was the one who happened to get hit in the chest with the ball.”

Sometimes, coaches have to accept that their players will do things they did not expect. Hopefully, those instances will bring positive results. If this play isn’t in the Panthers’ playbook, perhaps it should be.