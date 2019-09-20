Panthers QB Newton ruled out for Sunday's game vs Arizona FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C. With Cam Newton reaggravating his foot, the team is looking at the possibility of starting Kyle Allen on Sunday against Arizona, the first of four road games in the next five. Allen has just one career start. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a mid-foot sprain.

Coach Ron Rivera says Kyle Allen will make his second career NFL start at quarterback.

Rivera says Newton will not travel with the team to Arizona with the team, adding ''we've got to wait it out. We don't want another setback.''

The coach says Newton is ''day-to-day,'' leaving his status unclear for Week 4.

Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina's 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 and has not practiced since. It will be only the sixth game Newton has missed during his nine-year NFL career due to injury.

Allen is 1-0 as Carolina's starter, winning last year in Week 17 at New Orleans.

Also, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden have been out for Sunday, while tight end Greg Olsen and defensive tackle Kawann Short are questionable.

