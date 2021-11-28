Panthers QB Cam Newton has nightmarish first half in Miami

Things started off well in South Beach for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. On the second drive of the game—he found wideout DJ Moore on a pretty 64-yard pass, then punched in a one-yard touchdown to knot the game at 7 apiece.

But, uh, those things didn’t exactly translate throughout the rest of the first half.

Newton, on the following touch, threw a pick to Miami Dolphins safety Javon Holland. Holland cut receiver Robby Anderson off, in a bit of underneath traffic, towards the center of the field to make the play.

For an encore, Newton—just two plays later—found another Dolphin in cornerback Xavien Howard. The noted playmaker draped Moore in coverage and made the easy read for the second interception of the afternoon.

Here's Cam Newton's first INT of the day, to Jevon Holland.pic.twitter.com/Z4cP80f2E2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2021

While the first turnover is debatable, at least in terms of who was in the wrong spot at the wrong time (*cough* DJ *cough*), Cam was not sharp over much of the first 30 minutes of this one.

He went into the break, with the Panthers down 21-10, having completed three of his 15 attempts for 81 yards.

