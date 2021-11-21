Panthers QB Cam Newton leads TD drive on first possession back home

We may already be running out of superlatives to describe Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers . . . and it’s only been a week.

Speaking of only, Newton only needed one possession to get the Panthers on the board Sunday against the Washington Football Team. He found receiver DJ Moore at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter for a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Carolina up 7-0.

This TD is everything!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bG4YbZlVqU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2021

The score capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive for the cats. Newton completed all three of his attempts for 31 yards and the touchdown on the trek to the end zone. He also had a pair of rushes that resulted in a loss of three yards.

Instant offense seems to be the theme early on for Cam. Last week in the 34-10 upset victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton scored on a two-yard run on his very first touch of the 2021 season. He then followed that up with another touchdown—a two-yard throw to wideout Robby Anderson—on his second touch of the pigskin.

Panthers QB Cam Newton: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

