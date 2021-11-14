Panthers QB Cam Newton expected to be active in Week 10

The Carolina Panthers showed some urgency this past week when they did the improbable and brought back Cam Newton. Well, this following (and urgent) development would, again, defy the improbable.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Newton is expected to be active for Sunday’s Week 10 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. While he may not start—or even play, for that matter—the Panthers could have a few plays in their pocket ready to go for their new quarterback.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton is expected to be active, source said. He still may not play. But maybe in a package of plays… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Considering this decision comes on such short notice—as the sides just met and agreed to terms literally three days ago—Newton getting in any type of snaps would be quite surprising. Additionally, his very limited practice time during the lead-up in facing the owner of the league’s best record—on a long west coast trip, no less—makes these circumstances especially remarkable.

Nonetheless, everything is on the table for this reeling 4-5 Carolina squad. So smoke ’em if you got ’em.

