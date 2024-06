Bryce Young and the Panthers are based in North Carolina, which happens to be the home for many NASCAR teams.

The Panthers quarterback had the chance to visit Hendrick Motorsports and they put him to work.

Check it out. He won’t be trading in his helmet for a NASCAR job anytime soon.

Did you know Bryce Young can carry tires too? #panthers pic.twitter.com/GSVKen1kxj — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) June 6, 2024

