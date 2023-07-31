Panthers QB Bryce Young talks about his first NFL training camp

The hype of being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft is over and this is where the rubber hits the road for former Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young. This past week marked the beginning of training camps across the league.

Through OTA’s and other organized activities Young has been outstanding, both throwing the football and by what he has been able to pick up on mentally. Camp is the first chance the media and fans get to see what’s going on and meet with their players to gauge where they are all at heading into the season.

Young sat down at the Panthers training camp with franchise legend Steve Smith and Colleen Wolfe to discuss what his first training camp has been like in the NFL. The first question people always want to ask Young is what he expected coming into the league and what NFL practices and camps are like compared to what he experienced at Alabama with Nick Saban.

When asked that, he chuckles, because you can tell the media always want to know what goes on behind the curtains in Tuscaloosa and what kind of grueling work they put in. However, Young has the coach speak in him as he says,

“I didn’t know what to expect coming into training camp. It’s a new environment, something I have never done before. First training camp. Just being able to be here and bond with my teammates, being able to get away for a little bit and focus on ball and coming together as a team.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young and other former Alabama players now in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

