Panthers QB Bryce Young talks about his early chemistry with WR Diontae Johnson

If the Carolina Panthers want their offense to succeed in 2024, they’ll probably have to get a strong connection out of quarterback Bryce Young and wideout Diontae Johnson. And so far, that seems to be the case.

Young spoke with reporters following the team’s second and final session of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. With a new head coach and a new offense in place, he was asked about his unit’s identity—something they severely lacked during their nightmarish 2023 campaign.

“We’re an attacking offense,” Young said this afternoon. “We’re an offense that wants to do whatever the defense gives, but we wanna make sure that we can run the ball. Coach has said that a ton. That’s what we’ve talked about. We’re gonna establish the run game and we’re gonna play off of that.

“And then we’re gonna be multiple and be able to, week by week, go in and find what we feel like we can attack on the defensive side—but do it in ways that we specialize in. So, I think we’re still growing and getting better at perfecting ourselves, and that’s really the focus right now. But obviously, down the line, we’ll flip to that being a week-to-week game plan thing.”

An integral part to that eventual game plan should be the former Pro Bowler Johnson, who was acquired at the start of the new league year from the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Young, who linked up with his new receiver for a few touchdowns on Tuesday and Wednesday, was asked about their chemistry thus far.

“It’s been great,” he replied. “It’s been great being able to throw to him, to work with him. He’s a super, super hard-working guy. Super competitive.”

Hopefully for Young and the Panthers, that leads to them being more competitive on offense in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire