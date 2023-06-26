Panthers QB Bryce Young projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team

Bryce Young’s status as the first player, let alone the first quarterback, taken in this year’s NFL draft doesn’t guarantee him anything. Heck, he even said as much himself less than 24 hours after it happened.

Nonetheless, that status does make him the frontrunner for a few early honors.

Among those distinctions could be a spot on the 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team, which caught a forecast on Monday from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter. Reuter, who slots Young in under center for his projections, writes:

Young has already taken the reins of the Panthers’ offense. He will make some mistakes, just like all rookie quarterbacks, and his surrounding cast is average — at best. However, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner’s intelligence, maturity and athleticism will shine through this fall. He’ll prove himself a leader and playmaker.

The site’s selection at quarterback following the 2022 campaign was San Francisco’s Brock Purdy. Purdy, “Mr. Irrelevant” of the prior draft, passed for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns over five games for the NFC West champion 49ers.

So if Young does get named to this squad, the torch will be passed down from last year’s very last pick to this year’s very first pick.

