Panthers QB Bryce Young named rookie in best ‘situation to succeed’

It seems as though being this year’s No. 1 overall pick was more of an honor than it usually is.

Former Super Bowl-winning executive and current NFL.com analyst Marc Ross recently named 10 rookies who are in the best situations to succeed in 2023 and beyond. Leading off his list is the top selection and new Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Ross writes:

Sometimes the first overall pick gets thrown into a mess, but Young joins a franchise that’s worked hard to build a nice foundation this offseason. The Panthers hired an experienced coaching staff with head coach Frank Reich, senior assistant Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, among others. They did a lot of work in free agency, keeping their offensive line intact and signing a slew of talented offensive playmakers — including Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Hayden Hurst — to help the rookie signal-caller succeed. Young is a bright player who should thrive over time in this environment.

And that environment wasn’t built by accident.

Carolina’s braintrust openly set out to accommodate their pick, not even knowing exactly who it would be, well before Young’s name was read on the night of April 27. Not only did they add those aforementioned weapons, but they also assembled an all-star coaching staff headlined by head coach and former NFL quarterback Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and senior assistant Jim Caldwell.

The Panthers are also in prime position to pounce on a vulnerable NFC South, a division that currently has no clear frontrunner. Just ask Andy Dalton.

So success could really be on its way in Charlotte this season—thanks to a masterful puzzle that finally has its final piece.

