Panthers QB Bryce Young hosting free football camp for kids on Saturday

Bryce Young is for the kids.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is set to host a football camp this weekend. Taking place on Saturday, June 1 from 9:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET, the event will be held at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte and is free to kids from the ages of six to 13.

ProCamps issued the following statement about the session:

Throughout the one-day camp, Bryce Young and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches.

Each attendee, per ProCamps, will receive a souvenir autograph from Young, a photo with Young and a limited edition Bryce Young Football ProCamp t-shirt.

This will be the first camp held by Young in the Carolinas, which will assuredly mean a great deal to the 23-year-old. In our interview with Young from last June, the then-No. 1 overall pick stated the importance of fan interaction.

“Very important to me to be able to connect with fans and supporters ’cause it means a lot to me,” he told us. “It means a lot to everyone on the team. We rely on the fans—the support that they give, the energy they bring to the stadium on Sundays.”

For more information on the event, visit procamps.com/bryceyoungnc.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire