Panthers QB Bryce Young headlines Touchdown Wire’s 2024 All-Breakout Team

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young seems to have a better recipe for success in 2024.

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey recently assembled his All-Breakout Team for the upcoming season. Leading off the group is Young, who should be set up rather well (at least compared to last year) in his sophomore campaign.

Bailey writes:

Bryce Young was dealt a poor hand in 2023. There were far too many cooks in the kitchen trying to make the perfect quarterback three-course meal that, instead, they ended up with a Filet-o-Fish from McDonalds that was sitting in a fridge for three days. Dave Canales is the new man in charge in Carolina, and his resume speaks for itself. He was the quarterbacks coach in Seattle during Geno Smith’s 30-touchdown campaign in 2022, and he was Baker Mayfield’s offensive coordinator last season when he threw for over 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and led the Buccaneers to the divisional round of the playoffs. With him being the lone voice in Bryce Young’s ear, combined with the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, this should be a strong bounceback season for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Young’s rookie year was anything but a Happy Meal, as he averaged just 179.9 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the 2-15 Panthers. He didn’t, however, receive the greatest of support while dealing with a clashing coaching staff, a battered offensive line and a largely ineffective group of pass catchers.

But times have quickly changed, and so has his help. Young will now enter this season with an up-and-coming play-caller in Canales, a former Pro Bowler in Johnson and a first-rounder in Legette.

Hopefully, that all means the Panthers and Young will be lovin’ it this time around.

