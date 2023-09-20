Panthers QB Bryce Young has ankle injury, could miss Week 3 vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has an ankle injury and could miss Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Young missed practice on Wednesday because of the injury and would have his ankle checked out again on Thursday.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow," Reich said.

Young played in Carolina's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints Monday night. Reich said Wedensday that he initially had his ankle checked out after the game. Young's injury wasn't previously noted. Reich said that it's not clear on what play Young sustained the injury.

Andy Dalton would start against the Seahawks if Young can't play. He practiced with the starters on Wednesday.

"This is why you bring someone like Andy," Reich said. ... "If Andy plays we believe he gives us a very good chance to win. ... Whether it's Bryce or Andy, the game plan doesn't change much."

Bryce Young came out of Monday's game against the Saints with an ankle injury. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Reich said that he can't speak to the extent of the injury and that he doesn't believe that it impacted Young's performance against the Saints after speaking with Young about it.

Young, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, has started both of Carolina's games this season in an 0-2 start against the Saints and Atlanta Falcons. He's completed 42 of 71 passes (59.2%) for 149.5 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's frequently been under pressure behind a revamped offensive line and has taken six sacks. He's fumbled twice and lost one of them.

Reich told reporters that Young's lack of NFL experience means that he needs more practice time during the week to be ready to play than a veteran would.

"How many days of practice is needed for a young player to play vs. a 10-year vet?" Reich said. "If he's a younger player, maybe you want him to practice a little bit more. That's an idea of stuff that we think through and goes into the equation. It all matters."

Dalton is one of the NFL's most experienced backups. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals, he's seen extensive playing time as a backup and fill-in starter with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints since leaving the Bengals in 2020.