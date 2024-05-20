Panthers QB Bryce Young comments on Week 5 matchup vs. Bears, Caleb Williams

For many folks, Week 5 will be about the 2023 No. 1 overall pick going against the 2024 No. 1 overall pick. But to the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, it’s really just the Carolina Panthers versus the Chicago Bears.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young spoke with reporters following Monday’s opening session of team organized activities. He was asked about the behind-the-scenes video of last week’s schedule reveal, specifically when he appeared to nod his head when learning of the matchup against Caleb Williams and the Bears.

“For real? You can’t do anything these days,” he said with a smile. “Well one, I’m excited just to get another opportunity. Again, we’re on to a new year—for all of us. We have a chip on our shoulder. Obviously, we wanna compete. We have our goals. So for us, I feel like we don’t have that luxury of looking at games like, ‘We want this.’ We gotta go out and earn everything.”

He then addressed the “Bryce vs. Caleb” storyline.

“I’ve known Caleb for a really long time,” Young added. “Great dude. I have a ton of respect for him, for his family. I have nothing but love for him. I’m super excited for him to be in the league, super excited about his future, excited to to watch him.

“So, yeah, I didn’t know I shook my head. I’ll be honest with you. I’m excited for that just like I’m excited about all the games. It’s not basketball. There’s no one-on-one matchups. This is a team sport. It’s gonna be the Panthers vs. every team.”

As for the nod, you can judge for yourself . . .

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire