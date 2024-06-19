Panthers QB Bryce Young amongst players with most to prove in 2024

He’s played only 16 NFL games, but it already feels like the cave of perception is collapsing on Young, who was not nearly as good as his rookie counterparts in 2023. His 52.3 passing grade was the lowest among the 25 quarterbacks to drop back 400 or more times.

Most alarmingly, Young contributed to more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. In fact, Young’s 22 turnover-worthy plays as an NFL rookie were just three shy of how many he accrued during his entire career at Alabama.

With Young having to learn a new playbook and still just entering Year 2, some might view this as a bit premature for him having a lot at stake. But the NFL accelerator doesn’t slow for many, especially someone as highly scrutinized as Young. If C.J. Stroud continues to play like an MVP and Anthony Richardson and Will Levis make strides while Young doesn’t, the magnifying glass will only move closer on Young and the Panthers. Meanwhile, if Young looks much more like the Heisman victor of the past, he should be on a far less worrisome track.