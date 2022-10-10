Panthers QB Baker Mayfield in walking boot following Week 5 loss

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has now added injury to insult.

Before the break of Sunday’s eventual 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the fifth-year passer tossed a particularly untimely interception—one that ended in a 41-yard touchdown return by cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. The gut-punch of a play also resulted in an injured ankle for Mayfield, leading to this scene right before his post-game press conference.

Baker Mayfield walking up to the podium in a walking boot.@WFMY pic.twitter.com/7ycxnURlXr — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 10, 2022

When asked how he was feeling, Mayfield didn’t get too much into it.

“A little pain for right now,” he said. “Not real sure what exactly it is. Examine that tomorrow, find out. So, just right now, I’m managing the pain and, yeah, preventative stuff in the boot.”

Unfortunately, he couldn’t prevent yet another miserable outing—completing 20 of his 36 passes for 215 yards and zero touchdowns to go along with the pick-six. Backup PJ Walker came on in relief—perhaps for both the injury and the insult—to close out the final three minutes of the game.

As stated by head coach Matt Rhule, Mayfield is set for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his ankle injury.

