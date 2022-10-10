Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield sustained high-ankle sprain in Week 5 loss

Following Monday morning’s bombshell, we now know the Carolina Panthers will be without Matt Rhule moving forward. But, will they also be without their starting quarterback as well?

Although it won’t likely be on the same permanent basis, Mayfield is expected to miss some time after reportedly sustaining a high-ankle sprain on Sunday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first with the news:

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Rapoport had noted earlier in the day that the X-rays on Mayfield’s ankle came back negative, an obviously positive sign for the struggling passer. This latest development, however, will certainly lead to him being sidelined.

Mayfield, who entered the press room last night sporting a walking boot on the injured left foot, told reporters a player had fallen on him towards the end of the second quarter. The former No. 1 overall pick, however, nearly completed the rest of the outing—finishing with 215 yards and an interception in the 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With Sam Darnold out with a high-ankle sprain of his own and rookie Matt Corral already on the season-ending injured reserve, PJ Walker is the current favorite to take over the starting role for the foreseeable future. The Panthers could also call up Jacob Eason, who is currently a member of the team’s practice squad.

