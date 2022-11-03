Panthers QB Baker Mayfield arrives to Thursday’s practice with new look

Did we miss the part where the Carolina Panthers acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew before Tuesday’s trade deadline?

Oh, we didn’t?

So you’re telling us that this is actually Baker Mayfield . . . ?

New look for Baker Mayfield. Very Dodgeball. pic.twitter.com/QpL1HJym07 — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) November 3, 2022

Ah, appears it is.

Well, the fifth-year passer strolled into Thursday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a fresh fu manchu. Perhaps he was inspired by Minshew, Hulk Hogan or Ben Stiller’s character in Happy Gilmore.

Regardless, Mayfield has also found some inspiration in a fresh role for Carolina. Despite essentially being Wally Pipp’d by PJ Walker, the former No. 1 overall pick has been praised by teammates and coaches alike for his supportiveness throughout the suboptimal situation.

Heck, he’s even willing to change positions in the process . . .

In fact, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was asked about that very part of practice earlier in the day.

“Since the day he walked in the door, Baker’s been a tremendous teammate,” he said. “He’s a good leader. Whether he’s been playing, whether he’s been nicked up or whether he’s been the backup—he’s there for everybody else out there. He wants to win, regardless of his role. I’m really impressed with the way he carries himself, and how excited he is for PJ and the opportunity that PJ has.”

PJ will have himself a fourth straight opportunity as the starter on Sunday. And as for Mayfield, maybe he’ll be ready if the Panthers get a little thin on their defensive line this weekend.

